Two infiltrators killed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 30 : Two infiltrators were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara on September 30.



A police spokesman said based on an intelligence input provided by the Kupwara police, a joint operation carried by the Army and police in Kumkadiarea of Machal Sector.



“Two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress,” police said.

Two AK rifles, four magazines, 90 rounds, a pistol and a pouch and Pakistani currency were also recovered from the encounter site, the police said.