Two Hizb militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

CASO to continue in area, 33 terrorists killed so far this year

KULGAM, Oct 4: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Kujjar belt of Yaripora in Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint cordon was laid by police, CRPF and the army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles at Kujjar village.

“As the joint teams zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militants fired indiscriminately at the forces, triggering an encounter. In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved,” he said. “Two terrorists who have been identified as locals and affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.”

While quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone police in a post on X said, “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles recovered.

Officials said so far this year, 33 terrorists have been eliminated in different operations in the Kashmir Valley. “Thirty three number of terrorists have been killed in the valley including the two killed today in Kulgam, while majority of the killed terrorists were foreigners,” they said.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists linked with proscribed terrorist outfit HM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam,” the spokesman said.

He said that as per police records both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases. “Terrorist Basit was involved in case FIR No 93/2016 under section 147, 148, 149, 336, 332 RPC, Case FIR No 95/2016 under section 147, 148, 149, 336, 332 RPC, Case FIR No 35/2021 under section 18, 20, 38 UA(P) Act and Case FIR No 55/2021 under section 302 IPC, 7/27 A. Act 13, 16, 18, 38, 39 UA(P) of Police Station Yaripora. Terrorist Saqib Lone was involved in Case FIR No 41/2021 under section 13, 20, 38 UA (P) Act of Police Station Qaimoh,” the spokesman said, adding that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK series rifles were recovered from the site of encounter.