Two govt teachers admit their wards in government school to inspire people

Jahangeer Ganaie

Anantnag, May 09 (KNO): Two government school teachers in Anantnag district have set an example by admitting their children in a government school.

The teachers who are working in Ikhrajpora Marhama area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district have admitted their children at Government Primary School Ikhrajpora Marhama. The duo Feroz Ahmad from Marhama and Lateef ur Rehman from Panjpora have admitted their daughter and son and are working in the same school.

Feroz Ahmad told that they belong to well off families and can afford any private school but they want to set an example in the society.

“Whenever we were visiting any family to admit their wards in government school during enrolment drives, parents would ask us one question, where are your children studying,” Feroz said.

He claimed that there are better facilities and proper infrastructure available in government schools. “Parents must take full advantage of such facilities and admit their wards in government schools where teachers are also very well qualified,” he said.

“Now we can proudly request any parent to admit their wards in government schools and they can’t raise any question like where their own children are studying,” he said.

Lateef ur Rehman, another teacher told that his child is studying in government school for the past two years now as he had faced similar questions from people.

In their message, they said that all teachers must admit their wards in government schools so that all others can get inspired and they too will admit their children in government schools.

“When we will start from ourselves, then nobody can raise questions like you aren’t teaching well and you have other issues. When every student of the society will study in government schools, then together we can turn them into model schools with improvement in every sector,” they added.