Two drug peddlers booked under NDPS Act in Kishtwar, Ramban

Jammu Tawi, Sept 10: Two suspected drug peddlers were detained under the NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Ramban districts, police said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kishtwar) Khalil Poswal said Mohd Iqbal Khanday of Keshwan village was apprehended under the stringent law and lodged in the district jail.

Khanday was involved in multiple drug peddling cases and his bank accounts have already been frozen, the officer said.

Mohd Shafi Sheikh, another notorious peddler, from the Kawbagh village was also taken into preventive detention under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for repeated involvement in selling and distributing contraband in Ramban district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma prepared the dossier on Sheikh. After receiving approval from the competent authority, the peddler was detained under the NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said.