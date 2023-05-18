Two Dead, Nine Injured In Road Accident In Awantipora

Awantipora, May 18: Two persons, apparantly non-locals, died and nine others were injured after a vehicle met with an accident near the Barsoo area on Srinagar-Anantnag highway this morning.



Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir News Trust reported that a vehicle carrying tourists met with an accident. At least 11 non-locals were injured among which two died on the way to the hospital.



Hospital sources said that six persons were brought to SMHS hospital who are being treated.



It has not been confirmed yet whether the victims are migrant workers or tourists.



A police officer confirmed that two persons have died in the accident. More details awaited.

