Twin toll posts on Jammu-Pathankot NH earn almost Rs 200 Cr in last 4 years

Jammu Tawi, Oct 19: The twin toll posts–Thandi Khui and Lakhanpur-on Jammu Pathankot National Highway has earned almost Rs 200 crore in the last four years, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) revealed in a reply to the RTI.

In a reply to the RTI query, the NHAI has revealed that Government of India has earned almost Rs 200 crore during the last 4 years from Toll Plazas situated in Thandikhui, district Samba and Lakhanpur district Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

About the amount collected by the contractors and received by the GoI from both these toll Plazas, the data shared by NHAI further revealed that at both these toll posts the toll tax collected from vehicles during the last 4 years is Rs 198,44,87,066 (One Hundred Ninety Eight Crore, Forty Four Lakh, Eighty Seven Thousand and Sixty Six Rupees).

Lakhanpur toll post that was commenced in year 2020 have collected Rs 1,16, 33,59,000 (One Hundred Sixteen Crore, Thirty Three Lakhs and Fifty Nine Thousand Rupees) from period 2020 to 2023.

Thandikhui toll post situated in district Samba has collected an amount of Rs 82,11,28,066 (Eighty Two Crore, Eleven Lakhs, Twenty Eight Thousand and Sixty Six Rupees) from year 2019 to 2023.

On the question of facilities provided by NHAI at these toll plazas for general public, two different official letters served by NHAI dated September 29, 2023 to Raman Sharma further revealed that at toll Plaza Lakhanpur, Highway Mini nest and toilet facility along with ambulance and Paramedical staff has been deployed by NHAI for general public.

Regarding the query about the facilities that are required to be provided and are actually provided at Thandi Khui Toll Plaza, the RTI reply dated 29/09/2023 signed by YPS Jadon, Project Director NHAI PIU-Jammu informed that Ambulance with paramedical staff is deployed by NHAI, in the reply there is no mentioning of washroom facilities being provided there at Thandikhui toll Plaza.

The Public Information Officer has also dodged the queries of the RTI activist Raman Sharma, wherein he had sought certified copies of last three inspections reports of inspections that were conducted by officers of NHAI at both these toll plazas, in response to these queries, the PIO simply stated that Nodal Officer of NHAI frequently visit these toll plazas but did not provide any copy of inspection report.