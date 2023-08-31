TVS Eurogrip Tyres showcases new range of agricultural radial tyres at Farm Progress Show 2023

Chennai: TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler tyres, and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in the Farm Progress Show 2023 from August 29th to 31st, 2023. The tyre major displayed their off-highway tyres in booth no 1212 at the event. Some of the products displayed include the Tigertrac FL909 Steel Belted and FL900 Textile Belted flotation radials for agricultural transport and implements. Tigertrac RC 900 R-1 with narrow radials is designed for high-speed sprayers and row crop tractors, TR 45 R-1 bias tyres for farm tractors and Tigertrac R-1W for tractor radial tyres. The wide portfolio of bias implement tyres are represented by models such as IM 45, I 09, F-2 tractor front tyres and R-2 and I-3 flotation tyres such as the TM 09 and FL 09. Sharing more details about the participation, Arvind Singh COO, TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demands from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities at international forums. We are glad that we were able to display the Tigertrac range of farm radial tyres at this largest outdoor farm event of the United States. We believe such programs will help us expand our footprint in the USA.”