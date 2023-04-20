Tulip Garden To Be Closed For General Public From April 21: Dir Floriculture

SRINAGAR, Apr 20: As the Tulip Bloom is almost over, the Director Floriculture Kashmir issued a notification stating that the Tulip Garden, Srinagar shall remain closed for general public w. e. f 21.04.2023.
