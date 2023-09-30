Truth Triumphs: Investigation Reveals Unauthorized Road Construction in Forest Area

Ajay Sharma, Reasi, September 27

A shocking revelation has come to light in the Reasi division of Jammu Kashmir, where more than 100 kilometres of forest land has been reportedly vandalized for road construction without obtaining the necessary NOC (No Objection Certificate). The road, stretching from zero point in Pouni Tehsil and running into the heart of the forest, has raised concerns about environmental degradation and illegal land use.

When this matter was initially reported in Northlines, the journalist behind the exposé faced intense pressure to suppress the story. However, an investigation conducted by an enquiry committee, comprising Range Officers and environmental experts, has now confirmed the alarming scale of exploitation in the region.

“The road construction, which has caused significant damage to the local ecosystem, has violated environmental regulations. Compartment number 65-66 in the village Sudheen and Panchayat Kothiyan, have been severely affected by this illegal construction,” said sources, adding that the report, documenting the extent of the violation, is currently pending with the Conservator's office.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Guard and Range Officers within the department are responsible for allowing this environmental menace. Their negligence in enforcing ecological laws has resulted in the unauthorized exploitation of valuable forest land.

“Disturbingly, several senior officers within the department attempted to exert pressure on this scribe who exposed this unlawful activity. Such attempts to suppress the truth raise questions about the transparency and accountability within the forestry department,” maintained sources.