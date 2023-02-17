Truck driver dies, another injured in accidents

Ramban, Feb 16: A truck driver died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Panthyal in Ramban district late Wednesday night, officials said here.

An official told that the truck loaded with fresh vegetables rolled down into a deep gorge last night near Panthyal.

He said the driver, identified as Shamsher Singh son of Gurdev Singh of Punjab died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident a driver was critically injured after his vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Chamalwas area of Ramban.

Driver identified as Saqib Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Itoo Banihal, was shifted to SDH Banihal for treatment.