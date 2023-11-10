TRF militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar, Nov 9: Security forces shot dead a local militant of “The Resistance Front” in Shopian district, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place at Kathohalan area of Shopian during a cordon and a search operation.

“Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorist, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Shopian Police and Army (02 Rajput) in the said area. During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, a local militant identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil of Vishroo Payeen was killed. Locals said that the slain had recently joined militant ranks.

Police said Maiser was linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, they said.

The encounter took place a day after Director General of Police, J&K R R Swain visited the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama where he chaired a security meetings with the senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police officers.