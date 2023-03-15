Transparency Our Top Priority, Deferred Exams Will Be Conducted Soon: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the computer based examinations that were deferred yesterday will be conducted once Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board will be fully satisfied and that exams will be held soon. Talking to reporters, Sinha said transparency is a top priority for them and if there is any iota of doubt that will be addressed. He said recruitments will be done based on merit and transparency is the top priority for them and there will be no compromise on it. Reply to a question, Sinha said so for 47 employees have been dismissed from their services as they were having militancy links.

“The statement I made a day ago about jobs were given to terrorists was based on facts as action has already been taken against many people,” he said.