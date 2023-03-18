Transform backward Panchayats to model ones using API:CS

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi, Mar 17: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the deputy commissioners to utilise Aspirational Panchayats Index programme to transform the most backward Panchayats of their districts into model panchayats. He highlighted that the work and achievements of Prabharis of each panchayat will be reflected through this scheme.

The Chief Secretary also announced that in the coming Aspirational Panchayats ranking index, which will be released soon, the Prabhari whose Panchayat will achieve top ranking in the index will be felicitated. He delved on the DCs to work with full spirit and will so that their respective districts can score good on the index.

While reviewing the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr. Mehta observed that there has been substantial improvement on the progress of this prestigious project. He delved upon the DCs to complete the project in all aspects by 15th August in their respective districts.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to prepare the list of deliverables to be achieved in the next financial year. He highlighted that the introduction of deliverables has significantly improved the growth trajectory of each district and therefore it should be made a regular affair in planning from now onwards