‘Transfers, Attachments’ go unabated at SDH Sunderbani

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, September 24

Already crumbling and fragile healthcare system of Sunderbani is now facing an unprecedented nuisance of ‘wishful' attachments and transfers, leading to further aggravation of public woes in the region.

According to sources, the unchecked practices of transfers and attachments have left Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in a state of chaos. The heart of this controversy lies in the suspicious attachments of staff nurses, raising questions about their deployment and integrity.

“One staff nurse, who has been working diligently for a considerable period, managed to secure an attachment in Seot village, her hometown, reportedly using influence. Simultaneously, a nurse originally deployed in Seot obtained an attachment in Rajouri,” said sources, adding that there shifting to their choice places got a precedence over the much needed medical services to the locals.

For several months, Sunderbani Sub-District Hospital has been in disarray due to these unscrupulous attachments. The hospital's wards are severely understaffed, leaving patients to suffer as there is often only one nurse available to attend to numerous patients.

“This staffing shortage has caused significant delays in medical aid, with some patients waiting until the afternoon or even later to receive vital care,” said sources.

Meanwhile, during investigation, this reporter found shocking discrepancies at the SDH. During three consecutive visits to the hospital, the same nurse was consistently assigned to night duty, raising concerns about the availability of staff and their scheduling.

It is pertinent to recall that few days back the Director, Health Services, Jammu had shifted a Physician from already deficient sub-district hospital Sunderbani to District Hospital, Jammu without bothering about the people of rural area.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) deflected the responsibility, suggesting that the Block Medical Officer (BMO) should be the one to address the issue, who, however, was not available for comments.

When contacted, the Director of Health expressed his willingness to look into the matter in the coming days but failed to provide any concrete assurance to improve the healthcare system in Sunderbani, which is already grappling with a severe shortage of staff.