Transfers and Postings: Sachin new DC Jammu, Rajinder Tara posted as Custodian General

Jammu Tawi, August 19: The Jammu Kashmir Administration, today ordered the transfer of Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, and posted him as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2016), is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur

Rajinder Singh Tara, IKAS, Director General, Command Area Development, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K, with immediate effect. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director General, Command Area Development, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, JKAS, Secretary in the Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, under orders of transfer as Custodian General, J&K, in terms of Government Order No. 875 IK(GAD) of 2023 dated 18.07.2023, shall continue at her present place of posting

Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Zeenat Ara, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect. Further, Syed Sajad Qadri, JIKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project Srinagar