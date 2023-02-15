JAMMU, Feb 15: Traffic movement was halted on Jammu-Srinagar Natinoal Highway on Wednesday due to shooting stones in the Ramban area, officials said.
“Both side traffic stopped due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria on Jammu Srinagar NHW,” said the Traffic Police, tweet J&K Traffic Police.
Traffic Halted On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Due To Shooting Stones
JAMMU, Feb 15: Traffic movement was halted on Jammu-Srinagar Natinoal Highway on Wednesday due to shooting stones in the Ramban area, officials said.