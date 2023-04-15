Traditional fervour, gaiety mark Baisakhi celebration across Kathua

KATHUA, APRIL 14: The Baisakhi festival was today celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Kathua district. The festival, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the harvest season. The festivities were held and people from all communities participated with ardency.

The main celebrations were held at the Gurdwara in Jasrota, Kathua, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The Gurdwara was decorated with lights and flowers and the atmosphere was filled with the reciting of devotional hymns.

Similarly, a large number of people turned up for special prayers at the famous Airwan temple near Nagri to mark this special day.

Baisakhi Mela was also held at Ramlila Ground, Kathua, where local artisans and other vendors put up their stalls including local food and craft to mark successful harvest of Rabi crops.

Apart from religious congregations, a series of cultural programs and events were also organized across the district to mark the occasion. Traditional folk dances, music performances, and street plays were held in different parts of the district, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The festival was also an occasion to promote communal harmony and brotherhood among different communities. People of all faiths participated in the celebrations, highlighting the spirit of unity and diversity that is a hallmark of the region.