Toyota Kirloskar Motor commences bookings for the New InnovaCrysta

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced opening of bookings for its NewInnovaCrysta.Since its introduction in 2005, the vehicle has become a household name in the Indian market,having gained appreciation for its reliability, comfort,safety,luxury, and power.The New InnovaCrysta now comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen, Corporates and Fleet owners.Commenting on the announcement, AtulSood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. Apart from being an undisputed segment leader, this vehicle, in all its avatars has been immensely appreciated across the country and has cemented the Quality, Durability and Reliability attributes of Toyota in the Indian market. As we open the bookings for the New InnovaCrysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety. The opening of bookings for the New InnovaCrystaclosely follows the recently launched InnovaHyCross(available in Gasoline and Strong Hybrid Electric powertrains)which has received an overwhelming response, being a vehicle for every occasion owing to its glamour quotient, advanced technology, comfort along with safety and thrill to drive, is aptly suited for travelling solo or with family.Starting today The New InnovaCrysta bookings are open for Rs 50,000. Customers can now book at the dealer outlets as well as online on www.toyotabharat.com. the New InnovaCrysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze. The commencement of bookings for the New InnovaCrysta following the InnovaHyCross launches a testament towards Toyota’s multi technologyapproachto customers and caters to those who prefer to have a diesel powertrain.