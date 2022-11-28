Tourism Deptt organizes first of its kind ‘Virtual Tours’ of J&K tourist destinations

KATRA, Nov 27: Tourism Department today displayed the first of its kind images of tourist destinations at the two-day 25th National Conference on e-Governance held here.

The virtual tours of the tourist locations is captured on a Meta quest VR headset in 360 degree 3D video.

A team of experts has produced multi dimensional Nano videos of tourist places of J&K offering a magnificent and ultra-HD visibility of pristine and beautiful meadows of Bhaderwah, the twin lakes of Mansar-Surinsar, the magnificent Gurez Valley and the splendid Dal Lake.The adventure activities particularly rafting, paragliding and Cable Car/Gandola ride were also brought live into action by these virtual tours.On the 2nd day of the Conference, a special edition on Jammu Tourism in ‘Outlook Traveller Magazine’ was unveiled in august presence of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir UT and Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the department to showcase its vivid and myriad destinations via Virtual Tours as it was his vision that tourism department should organise virtual tours for delegates attending the conference from across the country.

All the delegates not only enjoyed the virtual tours but also admired the effort of the department for this endeavour.Augmenting all its new campaigns in 2022, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu has come out with a curated article on ‘Jammu Tourism’ in the November edition of ‘Outlook Traveller Magazine’ which is proclaimed to be India’s first Travel Magazine and is a popular travel journal.

The special edition on ‘Jammu Tourism’ has the Cover Photo of the ‘World’s Highest Railway Bridge’ over the Chenab river on Kauri-Bakkal in District Reasi of Jammu & Kashmir.The eight page story on Jammu Tourism elucidates the magnificent magical gems of ‘Jammu region’. The article is a balanced presentation on the offbeat tourist destinations, the local cuisines, the market tour of Jammu City etc.The article takes the readers on a tour of Patnitop, breathtaking Jai Valley of Bhaderwah, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, the captivating Basohli paintings and the scenic seven falls of Bani, and is also an informative piece with details of ongoing ‘Jammu Smart City project’ and the Homestay Registration Policy of Tourism Department launched in June 2022.Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu; Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, officials of Tourism Department and other govt departments were also present on the occasion.