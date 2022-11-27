Top heritage sites in Srinagar decline from 349 in 2003 to 307 in 2022

Srinagar, Nov 26: The Srinagar City is surrounded with

the heritage sites, but the non-implementation of the law to

preserve these sites have resulted in reduction of such

places in the past two decades as the survey conducted

by INTACH, J&K Chapter has revealed progressive loss of

heritage sites in the City.

“In the past two decades, a total of 12 per cent of the

heritage sites or buildings have been dismantled

completely while six per cent are either in danger of

disappearance or have been found in advance state of

decay,” Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter, Muhammad

Saleem Beigh in an exclusive interaction with the news

agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said.

He said that a total of 349 sites were identified and

categorized as Grade I properties in the 2003 listing while

only 49 per cent out of them are in good or fair conditions.

“We recently conducted a survey again for the smart city

project and we have found that 51 per cent heritage sites

as per 2003 listing are either dismantled completely or

showing signs of deterioration. Besides, six per cent out of

them are in danger of disappearance or in an advanced

state of decay,” he said.

Beigh further added that in 2010, a law was formed with

regard to the preservation of the heritage sites, but was

not implemented on the ground so far, which led to the

demolition of the heritage buildings and poor condition of

others as well. “Had the law been implemented, all the

heritage sites would have been in good condition in

Srinagar,” he said.

The situation is because of the lack of seriousness as well

as the accountability on the ground, he said and added the

City is progressively losing the heritage sites every year,

but there is a need to implement the law concerning the

heritage sites.

Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter while divulging the

details said that during the new survey conducted recently,

a total of 17 new sites have been added in the Grade I

category. “With the addition of new 17 sites, the City has a

total of 307 heritage sites at present, which need to be

preserved and protected following the implementation of

the law,” he said.

“The central government recently came up with an

industrial policy under which the heritage sites have been

declared as industry as well. The government has said

that it will provide a 30 per cent incentive for any activity to

be started at the heritage sites. However, the J&K

administration has unfortunately failed to recommend any

single case to the central government so far, which would

have helped in preserving the heritage sites,” he said.

He added that there is a need to create awareness,

ensure regulation and preservation of the heritage sites

and steps in this regard are imperative at this juncture.