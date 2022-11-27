Top heritage sites in Srinagar decline from 349 in 2003 to 307 in 2022

Srinagar, Nov 26: The Srinagar City is surrounded with
the heritage sites, but the non-implementation of the law to
preserve these sites have resulted in reduction of such
places in the past two decades as the survey conducted
by INTACH, J&K Chapter has revealed progressive loss of
heritage sites in the City.
“In the past two decades, a total of 12 per cent of the
heritage sites or buildings have been dismantled
completely while six per cent are either in danger of
disappearance or have been found in advance state of
decay,” Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter, Muhammad
Saleem Beigh in an exclusive interaction with the news
agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said.
He said that a total of 349 sites were identified and
categorized as Grade I properties in the 2003 listing while
only 49 per cent out of them are in good or fair conditions.
“We recently conducted a survey again for the smart city
project and we have found that 51 per cent heritage sites
as per 2003 listing are either dismantled completely or
showing signs of deterioration. Besides, six per cent out of
them are in danger of disappearance or in an advanced
state of decay,” he said.
Beigh further added that in 2010, a law was formed with
regard to the preservation of the heritage sites, but was
not implemented on the ground so far, which led to the
demolition of the heritage buildings and poor condition of
others as well. “Had the law been implemented, all the
heritage sites would have been in good condition in
Srinagar,” he said.
The situation is because of the lack of seriousness as well
as the accountability on the ground, he said and added the
City is progressively losing the heritage sites every year,
but there is a need to implement the law concerning the
heritage sites.
Chairman INTACH, J&K Chapter while divulging the
details said that during the new survey conducted recently,
a total of 17 new sites have been added in the Grade I
category. “With the addition of new 17 sites, the City has a
total of 307 heritage sites at present, which need to be
preserved and protected following the implementation of
the law,” he said.
“The central government recently came up with an
industrial policy under which the heritage sites have been
declared as industry as well. The government has said
that it will provide a 30 per cent incentive for any activity to
be started at the heritage sites. However, the J&K
administration has unfortunately failed to recommend any
single case to the central government so far, which would
have helped in preserving the heritage sites,” he said.
He added that there is a need to create awareness,
ensure regulation and preservation of the heritage sites
and steps in this regard are imperative at this juncture.