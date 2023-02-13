To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

Every year on February 14th, people honor their love for one another by spending time together, sending flowers and sharing Valentine’s messages of love. For many Valentine’s Day is one day of the year where couples really want to have a great date and show their partner how much they love them and care about. Valentine’s Day is a time when people show feelings of love, affection and friendship. It is one of the hottest occasions of the year, even it is celebrated in winter. Helen Keller has rightly said that “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.”

Flowers have a way of creating strong and lasting memories. I would only say that flowers may fade; but the memories and the emotions never vanish. I remember the first flower I ever received from my wife on my first Valentine’s Day. I will always remember the comfort those flowers gave my family. Her beauty and energetic personality are forever linked to the purity and splendor of white flowers. There are so many ways to describe that intense emotion call love. Everybody has their own idea and explanation for love, like: – Love is a symbol of eternity. It wipes out all sense of time, destroying all memory of a beginning and all fear of an end. I feel love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.

Romantic thoughts emerge as Valentine’s Day approaches and reminders of Valentine’s Day lingers for months. It is also natural that we celebrate the occasion by giving our spouse a romantic Valentine’s Day gift but we use the Valentine’s Day holiday to discuss with our kids the nature of romantic love, and their feelings for their mother. We open up with them, and share our feelings deeply, so that they can see you as a complete person. This may seem sappy, but my relationship with my wife is the most important role model for romantic love and partnership as we grow up.

Our life is full of colors and I hope this Valentine day will add more colors in our life. My 30th Wedding Anniversary falls on Valentine Day. (Yes, it’s really on Valentine’s Day) I am trying to figure out what to do for my wife on this special day. As I thought about my wife this week, I was reminded of how wonderful she is. She is perfect for me; she puts me first, right after God. We never fight, and if we have a disagreement we always work things out without fighting, how perfect is that! She is not afraid to tell me she loves me many times each day. Sometimes I feel we are each others flesh and blood. We are each others essence, our souls are intertwined, and we are a caduceus united. We love each other, adore each other, and respect each other, know each other’s limitations and help each other transcend it, and if we cannot, be the strength for each other when one falls.

My Wedding Anniversary that falls on Valentine day always reminds me that “Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own heart.” and I can never forget the memories I share every year.

