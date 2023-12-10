To look after families of Martyrs our collective responsibility: Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Dec 9: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday appealed to all citizens to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and martyrs' families.

Raj Bhawan hosted Army veterans and office bearers of Sainik Welfare Department, J&K for the customary Armed Forces Flag pinning.

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to honour the martyrs and express gratitude to soldiers protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Sinha paid tributes to the martyrs and expressed gratitude to the men and women in the uniform, who are valiantly and selflessly fighting to safeguard the country's honour, integrity and sovereignty.

Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan, Director, Sainik Welfare Department, J&K pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor.

He briefed Sinha on the initiatives of the Department including the enhancement of daughter marriage grant, introduction of widow re-marriage grant and other welfare endeavours for the Veterans, Veer Naris, dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel.

Col J S Randhawa (Rtd.); Col BS Sambyal (Rtd.); Col Jitendra Singh (Rtd.); Col Sukhbir Singh (Rtd.); Col J A Mir (Rtd.); Col Manjeet Singh (Rtd.) Subhash Chander and veterans including Bawa Singh; Ashwani Kumar; Ashok Kumar; Janak Singh; Vinod Badkulia and Rajinder Kumar were present.