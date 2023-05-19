To celebrate Mothers’ Day, Renault India expresses special gestures towards women customers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Renault India celebrated Mother's Day in a unique and meaningful way by delivering brand new KIGER and KWID to its customers on Mother's Day. The company aimed to make this special occasion even more memorable for families, highlighting the bond between mothers and children. Neeti Singh, an Education Consultant, gifted her daughters a Renault KIGER to make Mother's Day unforgettable and special for her daughters.

The car was delivered on the day of the occasion, amplifying its significance and ensuring a profound and unforgettable experience for both her daughters and heartfelt tribute to the essence of motherhood. The delivery of the car was made by Renault Bhikaji Cama, one of the leading dealerships of Renault India in Delhi. In a similar gesture filled with love, gratitude, and thoughtfulness, Nivedita Pathak pleasantly amazed her mother-in-law, Shashi Pathak by presenting her with a brand-new Renault KWID from Jaipur East dealership of Renault India, creating an indelible and treasured moment that will be etched in their memories forever.

Powered by world-class 1.0L Turbo petrol & 1.0L Energy Petrol engine, Renault KIGER offer enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT & 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission. Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance.