TKM launches the All New Innova HyCross

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has ushered a new era in Innova’s journey by unveiling the Innova HyCross, a Self-

Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV). Based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the latest Innova celebrates

Toyota’s globally recognized Quality , Durability and Reliability backed by advanced technology, to appeal to the Indian customers.

Present at the launch in Mumbai, Mr. Hideki Mizuma, Chief Engineer, Innova, Toyota said, “Innova has become an iconic vehicle in

India’s mobility journey and is a household name. Today we are happy to launch the all new Innova HyCross for our Indian

customers. The Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle, with the spaciousness of an MPV and proportions and poise of an SUV,

is loaded with features to meet the aspirations of Indian customers. This feature packed vehicle is intended for those who seek safety

and comfort while travelling and would love to be a part of the new Innova HyCross family. The latest 5th Generation Self-Charging

Strong Hybrid Electric System, built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) 2.0 Litre Gasoline Engine, provides exceptional

fuel efficiency, performance, and quick acceleration, and is sure to be a game-changer in this segment.” Mr. Vikram Kirloskar, Vice

Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It has been an amazing year as we celebrate 25 glorious years of Toyota in India. At TKM,

sustainability continues to be at the core of our business and with an unprecedented increase in carbon emissions globally, we firmly

believe that it’s HY time to shift gears for a greener future. In this direction we have adopted clean and green solutions across all our

operations and value chain, so that the green products that we offer to our customers are also manufactured in green factories.

Additionally, we are relentlessly working towards creating a local manufacturing eco-system for green technologies not only for India

but also for the world. With the launch of the new Innova HyCross, we are redefining the paradigm and redrawing boundaries of

technological and product excellence, while taking customer experience to a new HY like never before.” Mr Masakazu Yoshimura,

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “Ever since our inception , TKM has focussed on complete

peace of mind for our customers. One of our biggest success stories here has been the iconic Innova, that keeps finding continued

appreciation and love, across the country. Being the undisputed leader of the MPV segment the Innova has found its home in more

than a million households in India reflecting our core DNA of Quality, Durability & Reliability, made possible through highly skilled

global competitive manpower. Our customers’ trust in the brand has motivated us to make ever better ‘fun to drive‘cars and bring in

latest global technologies to India thereby bringing ‘mass happiness to all’. We are confident that the new Innova HyCross will carry

forward the brand legacy and take customer delight to a new HY.”