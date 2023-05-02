TKM announces prices of top grades of the new Innova Crysta

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the prices of top two grades (ZX & VX) of the New Innova Crysta. The vehicle comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen and Corporates.

The iconic MPV has been a leader in its segment since its introduction in India in 2005, having sold over one million units till date. The vehicle has received an overwhelming response since bookings commenced earlier this year. The prices as announced for different variants of the top two grades are: ZX ( 7 S ) Rs. 25,43,000; VX ( 8 S) Rs. 23,84,000; VX (7 S ) Rs. 23,79,000; VX FLT ( 8 S) Rs. 23,84,000 and VX FLT (7 S) Rs. 23,79,000. Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars.

With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova. The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle.”