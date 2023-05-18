TKM announces its first-ever ‘Great 4×4 X-Pedition’ initiative in India

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its first-ever initiative of 4×4 experiential drives for the motoring enthusiasts from across the country. Set to be held in four zones (regional level – North, South, East and West), with a ‘Grand National 4×4 X-pedition' by Toyota is being planned this year. These drives have been designed to engage with country-wide 4×4 SUV community, offering exciting and thrilling off-roading experiences. Through this initiative, TKM aspires to connect participants with their sense of adventure and inspire them to push boundaries, explore new horizons, and thereby delivering ‘Mass Happiness'. Each of the zonal events will feature a convoy of SUVs including the proud owners of legendary Hilux, Fortuner 4×4, LC 300, and the Hyryder AWD (All Wheel Drive). Furthermore, the uniqueness of this experiential drive involves the participation of other SUV brand owners who will be a part of the first ever Great 4×4 X-pedition organised by Toyota in India. The first regional event is scheduled to be held, in the Southern part of India. Starting from Bangalore and moving to cover the serene locations of Hassan and Sakleshpur between 26th – 28th of May 2023. The carefully chosen route will offer a chance to explore the scenic beauty through the journey, covering historical points. The participants will be in for an off-roading treat in a safe and supervised environment, additionally designed 4WD track experiences and outdoor recreations. Speaking about Toyota's first-ever Great 4×4 X-pedition, Atul Sood – Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota believes in bringing unlimited experiences to its customers. In this direction, Toyota's 4×4 Great X-pedition is designed to create a new platform and connect with the 4×4 enthusiasts group, enriching their experiences by providing them an opportunity through unforgettable journey with us that will remain etched in their memories for life. Furthermore, TKM's foray into 4X4 drives in India will allow the SUV enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their proudly owned vehicles and further enhance their active outdoor lifestyles.”