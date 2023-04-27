Title holder India bag Silver in World Cup Rollball

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Apr 27: The Kenyan men team defeated 7-4 in the final to win the 6th Cup Rollball Championship at the Sri Shiv Chatrapati Stadium in Mhalunge, Balewadi Pune in Maharashtra.  In the previous World Cup, India won the title by defeating same side of Kenya. In this match, however, Kenya avenged the defeat by winning over India. At the interval, the Kenyan team had taken a two-goal lead at 4-2. Griffins scored three, Bonface two and Moses and Brian added a goal each for Kenya.

SHARE
Previous articleQazaq Kures trials on April 30
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR