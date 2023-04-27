Title holder India bag Silver in World Cup Rollball

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 27: The Kenyan men team defeated India 7-4 in the final to win the 6th World Cup Rollball Championship at the Sri Shiv Chatrapati Stadium in Mhalunge, Balewadi Pune in Maharashtra. In the previous World Cup, India won the title by defeating same side of Kenya. In this match, however, Kenya avenged the defeat by winning over India. At the interval, the Kenyan team had taken a two-goal lead at 4-2. Griffins scored three, Bonface two and Moses and Brian added a goal each for Kenya.