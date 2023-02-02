Three-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu, No Loss Of Life Reported

JAMMU, Feb 2: A three-storey building collapsed at Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area of Jammu on Wednesday.

However, no loss of life was reported as people were evacuated before the collapse, officials said. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions have disrupted everyday life in Jammu and Kashmir.

In January, hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence. Reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened, days after Joshimath as Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall. Notably, cracks have been noticed in 863 buildings in Joshimath. A total of 248 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security in Joshimath. The number of displaced family members is 900. 41 affected families have moved to relatives or rented houses, informed officials. The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state. The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 has been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings.