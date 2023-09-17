Three-Member Mobile Stealing Gang Arrested In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a three- member mobile stealing gang and recovered mobile phones from them in Srinagar, police said.

The gang was operating in Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar, the police said on late Saturday.

Police said a three-member mobile stealing gang operating in Srinagar's SMHS hospital has been arrested and 11 stolen mobiles were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Muneeb Jan a resident of Sekidafar Safakadal, Mohiudin Hakeem of Chai Dub Safakadal and Mohammad Irfan Pampori of Safakadal.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the trio in a police station, they said.

“3 members of mobile stealing gang operating in SHMS hospital arrested, 11 stolen mobiles recovered as well,” police said on X. (Agencies)