Those who seek to cause harm to nation must be dealt with: RSS Chief

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that those who seek to cause harm to society and the country must be dealt with.

Bhagwat at a gathering of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members here in Jammu and Kashmir also underlined the importance of being non-violent, compassionate, resilient and robust. Those, who are out to do harm or break society and the nation, whichever method is needed to deal with them, will have to be taken, the RSS chief said while stressing on non-violence.

He said that like money is donated to help the poor, power should be used to safeguard the weak. “Money is donated to help the poor and power is used to protect the weak. This should be instilled in every individual, both from a social and national perspective,” Bhagwat said.

“These are values embedded in our religion. There's no disparity,” he said.

Bhagwat, however, said that where the weak need to be protected from the cruel, one must be prepared to wield strength when necessary.

“In the world, the weak have to be protected from the cruel, then weapon is to be taken in the hands” he said.

In this regard, it is essential to contemplate the safety and security of all within the nation, he said.

The RSS chief also paid floral tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee at Kathua chowk and offered prayers at a temple. He visited Jakhbud in the outskirts of the town and unveiled a statue of Bharat Mata.