This is how Pakistan’s Babar Azam takes ‘revenge’ against Virat Kohli as Australia defeat India in World Cup 2023 finals

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Pakistan's ex-captain Babar Azam congratulated Australia after Pat Cummins' men won the ICC World Cup 2023 Final.



This reminded many of Virat Kohli's Instagram post for England, when Pakistan lost the match in T20 world Cup finals by 5 wickets in November 2022.

Many called it a tit-for-tat saying that Babar's wish was well-intentioned. Many wondered if the Pakistan cricketer had finally avenged Virat Kohli's congratulatory post for England last year.

After putting India to bat first, Australia were exceptional in the field and with the ball. Australia beat hosts India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad adding to the World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.



And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.



Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.



