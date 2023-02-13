The Story Behind Valentine

By: ABHINAV KUMAR SRIVASTAVA.

14th February is a day when people raise a toast to love. But do we even know the reason behind the celebration on this day? Why is this day popular as a celebration of love? Let us learn the history of this day.

There are several legends behind the establishment of 14th February as Valentine’s Day. The most popular legend connects the history of the day with a festival- ‘Lupercalia’, a festival of fertility, as celebrated in Ancient Rome. It is believed that this festival was dedicated to Faunus, the god of agriculture and Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome. During celebrations, men and women would draw names from a jar and would couple up for the duration of that festival, and in some cases, marry each other later.

When Pope Gelasius came to power in the late fifth century he put an end to Lupercalia and combined it with the ‘St. Valentine’s Day’, a priest from Rome in 3rd century AD who arranged secret marriages for couples against the will of Emperor Claudius II, who banned marriages because he believed that married men were bad soldiers. But this was unfair and unjust in the eyes of Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was soon sent to jail and later given a death sentence. It is said that, in the jail he fell in love with the jailer’s daughter and when he was taken for execution, he sent a love letter to her signed ‘from your Valentine’. 14th Feb is the date of execution of St. Valentine. Because he defied the emperor’s orders and secretly conducted marriages, it is for this reason that his feast day is remembered for love.

The world today attributes Geoffrey Chaucher to link Valentine’s day to romance. He wrote a poem titled ‘Parliament of Fowls’ in the late 14th century. According to the British Library, this dream vision genre describes a group of birds gathered together in early spring to choose their mates for the year. It seems that the poem sparked the tradition. Valentine’s Day did not come to be celebrated as a day of romance until in the 14th century. Formal messages, or valentines, appeared in the 1500s, and by the late 1700s Valentine’s Day was commercialized. Cards and gifts started gaining fame.

In many parts of the world, Valentine’s day is not just a day for couples to express their love but also for expressing love to friends and family members. Movie nights, cooking meals together or hosting parties, the day is celebrated with much ardor. I hope this Valentine’s Day brings love and happiness to your life too. Wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

The author is student at Indian

Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu