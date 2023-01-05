The Inevitability of Pakistan’s Collapse

BY MANAV SETH

The recent declaration of a parallel government by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan has posed a new challenge

to the sovereignty of the already turmoil-ridden nation. Despite Nehru’s anticipation that the inability of Pakistan to survive

would compel it to merge with India soon after the borders were drawn, the nation did manage to pull through seven decades

albeit declining. Characterized by the complete failure of the political and administrative system, rampant corruption, misuse

and mismanagement of power, separatism and the economic crisis, the nation today stands failed in all aspects and may soon

plunge into anarchy. Preceded by the fall of Imran Khan’s government, Shebaz Sharif’s hollow promises on entering the

political scene proved not only his incompetence but strengthened the certainty of collapse of yet another nation in South Asia

as it faces various serious challenges.

That Pakistan’s political instability is of recent emergence seems incorrect considering its history of military interference in

civilian government (and the ever-increasing influence of the secret service) which led to three military coups and alternative

periodical democracies with no Prime Minister completing his term till date, a decade of strict nationalization policies followed

by a decade of privatization and liberalization giving rise to economic complexities. Political corruption has always had its place

in the Pakistani political scene with huge embezzlement of political funds by politicians and army high ups coupled with severe

nepotism leading to weak governance and administration caused by those under-qualified. And the VIP culture still remains

intact while the common populace suffers.

Internal tensions are mounting in Pakistan as the TTP in the North West region (inspired by the victory of its counterpart, has

declared a parallel government) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (in long-exploited and neglected Balochistan) have joined

hands against the Pakistani state with clear surge in the attacks against civilians and military. Meanwhile, Sindh has witnessed

the rise of Sindhudesh Liberation Army and virtually all of Pakistan except the Punjab region is facing a separatist threat with

high chances of a civil war, even the Gilgit Baltistan region of the so-called “Azad Kashmir ‘’. The situation has become quite

similar to 1971 when cultural imposition in the hopes of achieving a leading Islamic Republic led to the separation of East

Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Apart from the separatist threat there has also been the development of anti-army sentiment

followed by Imran Khan’s criticism of the army leadership. No different from the internal threat, there has been intensification of

external aggression by Taliban-led Afghanistan along the Durand line. Pakistan itself had played a part in creation and support

of Taliban in Afghanistan that has now become hell bent on capturing its own mastermind and establishing its radical ideals as

evident by the latter’s continuous support of the TTP.

On the verge of bankruptcy, the worst ever condition on the economic front hints towards an upcoming Sri Lanka like catastrophe.

With the government failing to provide basic necessities to the population, a feeling of frustration and insecurity as to their future has

started to grip the nation and the desperation is further evident from the illegal sale of LPG gas in plastic bags.

Pakistan’s terror sponsoring in order to foment unrest along the borders, a method once very proudly admitted by Pervez

Musharraf has brought quite the opposite results over the years, as the “master plan” of providing safe haven to the militants such Al

Qaeda backfired when they started rising against the Pakistani state and thus Pakistan’s terrorist reputation has led to a decline in

foreign investments, tourism and industry. The poverty rates are all time high; the foreign reserves have dipped to the lowest;

defaults in repaying loans have become frequent; inflation rates are skyrocketing almost double since last year and with China, US

and Saudi Arabia, its only dependable partners, whose monetary aids had somewhat helped Pakistan earlier, now reluctant to invest

in the drowning economy, and also the IMF now doubtful regarding providing another bailout, Pakistan has found itself in a critical

financial crisis. This accompanied by severe mismanagement by the government and poor economic policies has worsened the

condition to an extent beyond return.

With acute shortage of finances, not enough to meet the internal needs, Pakistan also has the liability to pay its huge

external debt. In the meantime, China has increased the loan repayment calls and it should not be ignored that China’s debt

trap is the most responsible for the current sinking of the Pakistani economy deeper into the debts. Recent reports show the

inability of the government to pay salaries of the employees. Environmental factors added fuel to fire as the nation faced one of

the deadliest floods in its history in August 2022 making conditions worse. Thousands were killed, with nationwide destruction

of infrastructure, loss of billions of dollars and millions displaced. This further led to shortage of food supplies, devastation of

croplands and increased burden on the already crippled economy.

Among the many problems, is another which contrary to others, is being largely ignored. The water crisis in Pakistan has

significantly affected the agriculture in the country. A study reveals that more than 80% of the population faces severe water

scarcity. Having serious challenges to challenges to the stability, state capacity, economy Pakistani government although

aware that things have slipped beyond its control, is trying everything possible to overcome the chaos, with calls of declaration

of an emergency underway, such as the recent National Energy Conservation Plan which seeks to reduce energy consumption

amid an energy crisis through early closing of markets and malls and periodical black outs. To add to it is the railway oil

shortage.

The recent cabinet meeting of Pakistan was held in sunlight to set an example for the nation to follow. A similar humiliating

incident occurred years back when during Imran Khan’s tenure, the Pakistani parliament had received an overdue electricity bill of

around 50 lakhs PKR. Moreover, the Pakistani government has also called for strict action against those threatening the national

integrity, but the Pakistani armed forces may find themselves incapable of tackling such wide resistance due to which Pakistan

might suffer Balkanization, which, ironically, the British thought India would. Amid such a fragile situation of the nation and both the

government and population without any hope for improvement in the situation, Jinnah’s dream has started to fade and the world

has begun to ask: Is this the end of Pakistan?

(The writer is a student of Law School,

University of Jammu )