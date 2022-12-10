The circle of ayurveda

We must firmly embrace one of ancient India’s greatest contributions to the
world before anything else.
Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State for Tourism, has accurately argued that the world needs to gain
from “Ayurveda.” The World Ayurveda Foundation is organising the 9th World Ayurveda Congress with
assistance from the Goa government and the Union Ministry of AYUSH. On December 11, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a farewell speech. “Ayurveda is our tradition, not just a form of
medicine. We must spread its advantages around the world, he urged. “The establishment of a distinct
Ministry of AYUSH, for which Modi deserves credit, has facilitated Ayurveda,” Naik continued.
He added that the Modi administration introduced yoga to the world. And perhaps it is where he
missed the mark. It’s true that the AYUSH ministry was established to support complementary
therapies, particularly Ayurveda, but it’s debatable whether it has succeeded in doing so. The
conference is being attended by more than 5,000 delegates and 200 delegates from 30 different
nations. Conclaves like this are beneficial, but the minister and the government as a whole should
be aware that a system’s acceptance requires more than simply words. It would be incorrect to
compare it to yoga because the practise was already well-known in the west, and the government is
not at all to blame for that.
The development of education, research, and dissemination of traditional medical systems in India is
the responsibility of the Ministry of AYUSH. The Modi administration converted the Department of Indian
Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) into a ministry in 2014. However, AYUSH hasn’t
accomplished anything in its eight years that it can be proud of. With considerable fanfare, it got off to a
slow start. It claimed to hire 4,000 AYUSH practitioners nationwide and propose 100 AYUSH hospitals
across the nation. It also cost Rs 1,000 crore to establish an Institute of Naturopathy in Pune. The
AYUSH ministry might be able to provide some light on the development.
The ministry lost its bearings at some point and became involved in pointless debates with its
recommendations that were not supported by scientific study. It failed to establish a foundation for alternative
medicine and raise public awareness of them. The minister would be wise to develop a workable strategy to set
up facilities for the complementary therapies. Before that occurs, the union ministers would only be giving a
worthy cause their lip service.
The circle of ayurveda
