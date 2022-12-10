The circle of ayurveda

We must firmly embrace one of ancient India’s greatest contributions to the

world before anything else.

Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State for Tourism, has accurately argued that the world needs to gain

from “Ayurveda.” The World Ayurveda Foundation is organising the 9th World Ayurveda Congress with

assistance from the Goa government and the Union Ministry of AYUSH. On December 11, Prime

Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a farewell speech. “Ayurveda is our tradition, not just a form of

medicine. We must spread its advantages around the world, he urged. “The establishment of a distinct

Ministry of AYUSH, for which Modi deserves credit, has facilitated Ayurveda,” Naik continued.

He added that the Modi administration introduced yoga to the world. And perhaps it is where he

missed the mark. It’s true that the AYUSH ministry was established to support complementary

therapies, particularly Ayurveda, but it’s debatable whether it has succeeded in doing so. The

conference is being attended by more than 5,000 delegates and 200 delegates from 30 different

nations. Conclaves like this are beneficial, but the minister and the government as a whole should

be aware that a system’s acceptance requires more than simply words. It would be incorrect to

compare it to yoga because the practise was already well-known in the west, and the government is

not at all to blame for that.

The development of education, research, and dissemination of traditional medical systems in India is

the responsibility of the Ministry of AYUSH. The Modi administration converted the Department of Indian

Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) into a ministry in 2014. However, AYUSH hasn’t

accomplished anything in its eight years that it can be proud of. With considerable fanfare, it got off to a

slow start. It claimed to hire 4,000 AYUSH practitioners nationwide and propose 100 AYUSH hospitals

across the nation. It also cost Rs 1,000 crore to establish an Institute of Naturopathy in Pune. The

AYUSH ministry might be able to provide some light on the development.

The ministry lost its bearings at some point and became involved in pointless debates with its

recommendations that were not supported by scientific study. It failed to establish a foundation for alternative

medicine and raise public awareness of them. The minister would be wise to develop a workable strategy to set

up facilities for the complementary therapies. Before that occurs, the union ministers would only be giving a

worthy cause their lip service.