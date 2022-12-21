The Chinese have a game plan on LAC

The Chinese intrusions are only rising year after year. The Govt must prepare for any
eventuality and should not take border skirmishes lightly
BRIJENDER SINGH PANWAR
The recent stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in Tawang needs to be seen in the strategic political and cultural significance
of the 3,488 km LAC area running all along the Himalayan ridgeline which is undemarcated. The situation is further complicated by the
fact that the perception of where the LAC runs varies by several km at certain places and troops of either side patrol in these disputed
sections. The two countries signed an agreement in January 2012 to establish a “Working mechanism for consultation and coordination on
Indo-China Affairs”. The main objective of this agreement was to address issues and diffuse situations that may arise in border areas and
affect peace and tranquility. However, the repeated clashes between the two armies over the years indicated that this agreement was not
successful.
According to a report, China made at least 300 attempts at infiltration inside the Indian side from 2005 to 2015 whereas during the period
of 2015 to 2020 such attempts increased to 600.
Considering Tawang, there are three “agreed areas” of differing Indian and Chinese perceptions of the LAC. The site of the recent
confrontation, Yangtse, which is about 25 Km from Tawang town, North of the Lungroo grazing ground, is one of those areas.
Consequently, it has been the site of regular physical contact between the Indian and Chinese armies, especially as the high ground is on
the Indian side, giving it a commanding view of the Chinese side. In order to understand the ground realities and the problem of
confrontation between the two countries, we need to explore the history of the region. Historically, Tawang was under the control of Tibet
for a long time. Tibet and British India signed an agreement in the 1914 Simla Conference to delineate their common boundary in the
Assam Himalaya region which was called the MacMohan Line. According to this agreement, Tibet relinquished several hundred square
miles of its territory, including Tawang to the British. Since the British were unable to get China’s acceptance, the Tibetans regarded the
“MacMohanline” invalid and Tawanag continued to be administered by Tibet. Tawang was important to the Tibetans due to the Tawang
Monastery. In 1938, the British made a move to assert sovereignty over Tawang by sending a military which was met with strong
resistance from the Tibetan government. After the outbreak of war between China and Japan, the government of Assam undertook a
number of ‘Forward Policy’ measures to tighten its hold on the Northeastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) area which was later recognized as
Arunachal Pradesh. The situation took a decisive turn in 1950 when Tibet lost its autonomy and was incorporated into the newly
established People’s Republic of China. In February 1951, India took control of the remainder of the Tawang tract from the Tibetans,
removing the Tibetan administration. This move was warmly welcomed by the native population. During the 1962 Sino-India war, Tawang
briefly fell under Chinese control, but China voluntarily withdrew its troops at the end of the war and Tawang returned to the Indian
administration. But, since then, China has not relinquished its claim on most of Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang.
There have been reports from the China side of large-scale constructions of roads and other infrastructure along the Indian border.
Taking note of these developments, in the last few years, India has taken concrete steps to improve the infrastructure on its side of LAC in
the Tawang area. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has constructed a tunnel at Sela Pass which could be ready by January 2023
and would provide crucial all-weather connectivity between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang. Another 1,500-km Frontier Highway project is
coming up which will run from Tawang in the West to Vijaynaagr in East Arunachal along the state’s frontier with China. The Indian
government is taking all steps to counter the adverse designs of China in this area, but much more needs to be done. Considering the evil
designs of China, we need to be well prepared to meet any eventuality in the times to come. The Indian Army and Air Force need to be
kept in a state of good preparedness to match the military force of China.
(The writer is a senior journalist and Chairman of the Panwar Group of Institutions, Solan,
Himachal Pradesh. The views expressed are personal.
This is the second part of a two-part series on Indo-Chinese tussle)