The Chinese have a game plan on LAC

The Chinese intrusions are only rising year after year. The Govt must prepare for any

eventuality and should not take border skirmishes lightly

BRIJENDER SINGH PANWAR

The recent stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in Tawang needs to be seen in the strategic political and cultural significance

of the 3,488 km LAC area running all along the Himalayan ridgeline which is undemarcated. The situation is further complicated by the

fact that the perception of where the LAC runs varies by several km at certain places and troops of either side patrol in these disputed

sections. The two countries signed an agreement in January 2012 to establish a “Working mechanism for consultation and coordination on

Indo-China Affairs”. The main objective of this agreement was to address issues and diffuse situations that may arise in border areas and

affect peace and tranquility. However, the repeated clashes between the two armies over the years indicated that this agreement was not

successful.

According to a report, China made at least 300 attempts at infiltration inside the Indian side from 2005 to 2015 whereas during the period

of 2015 to 2020 such attempts increased to 600.

Considering Tawang, there are three “agreed areas” of differing Indian and Chinese perceptions of the LAC. The site of the recent

confrontation, Yangtse, which is about 25 Km from Tawang town, North of the Lungroo grazing ground, is one of those areas.

Consequently, it has been the site of regular physical contact between the Indian and Chinese armies, especially as the high ground is on

the Indian side, giving it a commanding view of the Chinese side. In order to understand the ground realities and the problem of

confrontation between the two countries, we need to explore the history of the region. Historically, Tawang was under the control of Tibet

for a long time. Tibet and British India signed an agreement in the 1914 Simla Conference to delineate their common boundary in the

Assam Himalaya region which was called the MacMohan Line. According to this agreement, Tibet relinquished several hundred square

miles of its territory, including Tawang to the British. Since the British were unable to get China’s acceptance, the Tibetans regarded the

“MacMohanline” invalid and Tawanag continued to be administered by Tibet. Tawang was important to the Tibetans due to the Tawang

Monastery. In 1938, the British made a move to assert sovereignty over Tawang by sending a military which was met with strong

resistance from the Tibetan government. After the outbreak of war between China and Japan, the government of Assam undertook a

number of ‘Forward Policy’ measures to tighten its hold on the Northeastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) area which was later recognized as

Arunachal Pradesh. The situation took a decisive turn in 1950 when Tibet lost its autonomy and was incorporated into the newly

established People’s Republic of China. In February 1951, India took control of the remainder of the Tawang tract from the Tibetans,

removing the Tibetan administration. This move was warmly welcomed by the native population. During the 1962 Sino-India war, Tawang

briefly fell under Chinese control, but China voluntarily withdrew its troops at the end of the war and Tawang returned to the Indian

administration. But, since then, China has not relinquished its claim on most of Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang.

There have been reports from the China side of large-scale constructions of roads and other infrastructure along the Indian border.

Taking note of these developments, in the last few years, India has taken concrete steps to improve the infrastructure on its side of LAC in

the Tawang area. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has constructed a tunnel at Sela Pass which could be ready by January 2023

and would provide crucial all-weather connectivity between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang. Another 1,500-km Frontier Highway project is

coming up which will run from Tawang in the West to Vijaynaagr in East Arunachal along the state’s frontier with China. The Indian

government is taking all steps to counter the adverse designs of China in this area, but much more needs to be done. Considering the evil

designs of China, we need to be well prepared to meet any eventuality in the times to come. The Indian Army and Air Force need to be

kept in a state of good preparedness to match the military force of China.

(The writer is a senior journalist and Chairman of the Panwar Group of Institutions, Solan,

Himachal Pradesh. The views expressed are personal.

This is the second part of a two-part series on Indo-Chinese tussle)