The Beauty in Tea

Shahnaz Husain

In winter herbal teas are basically warm hugs in a mug. Tea, in its brewed form, has been known to treat all sorts of skin and hair conditions. Teas

such as green, black, and peppermint are aromatically uplifting and can help to tighten pores. Chamomile and lavender flowers are calming and can

help to reduce inflammation.

Antioxidants found in herbal tea help in slowing down the aging process. They also prevent free radical damage and restore the age of your cells

in the body, resulting in making your skin look flawless and younger.

Drinking herbal tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content. They contain polyphenols, which are

powerful natural antioxidants. These not only have health benefits, but actually help to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin and hair. They

prevent and retard the degeneration caused by oxidation damage. Antioxidants also nourish skin cells and prevent skin damage. So, if you are

prone to inflammation, dullness, and blemishes, you may opt for potent herbal teas.

Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant called EGCG that fights DNA damage from UV rays to prevent skin cancer. Green tea has zero calories

and is penacca for those who wants to have slim ,active , smart body physique and get rid of belly fat .Green Tea contains EGCG which reduces

waist size , aids weight loss and decreases body fat . Green tea helps to deal with problems of acne, blackheads, whiteheads, clogged and closed

pores. This is a natural astringent, and so mops up the extra sebum or oil, solving the problem at its root. It helps remove all the dirt and grime from open

pores, and then tightens the freshly cleansed pores to prevent pollutants from getting in.

Jasmine Tea is said to rejuvenate the skin, as it clears pigmentation and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Jasmine tea keeps the skin moisturised

and has anti-ageing benefits. Rose Tea is also said to be very good for the hair and skin. Rich in antioxidants, rose tea is also called natural retinol

because it can help fight signs of premature ageing like wrinkles, fine lines and dullness on your skin. Furthermore, it contains vitamins A, B3, C and

E, and helps to stimulate hair growth and make the scalp healthy.

Chamomile Tea— Turn chamomile tea into ice cubes and wrap a few chamomile ice cubes in a cloth, then apply to eyes for 10 minutes at a time for

puffy eyes . You can use chamomile tea as natural shampoo and conditioner. Alternatively, You can steep two chamomile bags in hot water, then mix

them with lemon juice and apply it on your hair for 5-10 minutes. It will help in lightening your hair in a natural way

Some other herbal teas can be made with Turmeric, which is said to lend a glow to the skin, due to it curcumin content. When added to tea, turmeric

adds bright yellow-orange color and earthy, spicy notes. Turmeric is often included along with ginger in anti-inflammatory herbal teas. Turmeric also has

anti-inflammatory antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties and helps acne-prone skin by controlling breakouts and closing the pores, and improving your

skin health.

The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India