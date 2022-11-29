Terrorists module busted in Sopore; 4 held

Sopore, Nov 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday
claimed to have busted Ansaar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH's)
module by arresting its four militant associates along with
arms and ammunition in Sopore town of North Kashmir's
Baramulla district, says major tragedy averted.
An official told that they have arrested the four over
ground workers (OGW's) of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH)
militant outfit from Sopore town in a joint operation of
Sopore police along with Army's 22 RR.
He said that the incriminating materials, huge cache of
arms and ammunition have been recovered from their
possession, thereby giving a huge setback to the
organisation operatives and thus averting a major tragedy.
“During MVCP two individuals identified as Mushtaq
Ahmed Bhat, said to be main handler of Chanapora,
Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam
were arrested along with incriminating material, arms and
ammunition including 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds
and 3 Grenades,” the official said.
“On further interrogation and development of the
information, two more militant associates identified as
Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate, Boniyar and
Abdul Rashid Kumar resident of Pattan were also
arrested. Adding that, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds
and 11 Grenades were also recovered from their
possession,” the official said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist
module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and
Chaudhary from across the border (PoK), police said.
It said that the module was instructed to ensure
continuous supply of arms & ammunition in Kashmir
Valley for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians and
Security Forces to instil fear in the minds of the general
public. “The timely and effective action by Sopore police
and 22RR by busting the terrorist module have resulted in
averting a possible major tragedy,” official added.
Meanwhile, in Awantipora, Police along with 42 RR and
CRPF recovered arms & ammunition including 202 AK
rounds, 03 detonators, 7.62 mm 26 rounds, 02 rounds of
Insas wrapped in Polyethene hidden under boulders at
Bund Lalgam area of Awantipora.