Terrorists module busted in Sopore; 4 held

Sopore, Nov 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday

claimed to have busted Ansaar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH's)

module by arresting its four militant associates along with

arms and ammunition in Sopore town of North Kashmir's

Baramulla district, says major tragedy averted.

An official told that they have arrested the four over

ground workers (OGW's) of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH)

militant outfit from Sopore town in a joint operation of

Sopore police along with Army's 22 RR.

He said that the incriminating materials, huge cache of

arms and ammunition have been recovered from their

possession, thereby giving a huge setback to the

organisation operatives and thus averting a major tragedy.

“During MVCP two individuals identified as Mushtaq

Ahmed Bhat, said to be main handler of Chanapora,

Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam

were arrested along with incriminating material, arms and

ammunition including 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds

and 3 Grenades,” the official said.

“On further interrogation and development of the

information, two more militant associates identified as

Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate, Boniyar and

Abdul Rashid Kumar resident of Pattan were also

arrested. Adding that, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds

and 11 Grenades were also recovered from their

possession,” the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist

module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and

Chaudhary from across the border (PoK), police said.

It said that the module was instructed to ensure

continuous supply of arms & ammunition in Kashmir

Valley for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians and

Security Forces to instil fear in the minds of the general

public. “The timely and effective action by Sopore police

and 22RR by busting the terrorist module have resulted in

averting a possible major tragedy,” official added.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, Police along with 42 RR and

CRPF recovered arms & ammunition including 202 AK

rounds, 03 detonators, 7.62 mm 26 rounds, 02 rounds of

Insas wrapped in Polyethene hidden under boulders at

Bund Lalgam area of Awantipora.