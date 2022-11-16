Terror-Threat Fallout: 5 journalists resign in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 15: New terrorist threats against
journalists in Kashmir have further hushed the ailing
media. At least five journalists from a local daily in
Srinagar have resigned after terrorists' propaganda arm
released a list of over a dozen journalists, accusing them
of being security forces informers.
The threats are being made by The Resistance Front
(TRF), a branch of Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to police. A
First Information Report, or FIR, has been filed under the
anti-terrorism code UAPA, and investigations have
begun.
"The post's content clearly indicates terrorists' and anti-
national elements' goal. They have endangered the lives
of others, particularly journalists, by publicly accusing
them of corruption and threatening their lives. In this
case, a FIR has been filed "said a police officer
According to official sources, a dozen suspects have been
apprehended by police and are being questioned about
their alleged ties to TRF.
"We have identified suspects who are TRF overground
employees (OGWs). The arrests are not directly related
to threats made against media outlets "an officer stated
To avoid trouble, three reporters announced their
resignations on their social media profiles, as terrorists
vowed to target everyone working for three media
outlets in Srinagar.
According to a young reporter working the civic beat, he
was accused of spreading the army narrative. He made
the decision to leave his employment.
"I've been covering civic concerns like water, sewers, and
transportation. So far, I have never reported on the army
or covered any army functions. Despite this, they have
labelled me as an Army informant "explained the
reporter.
There is a dearth of voices speaking out against the
targeting of journalists. Journalist organisations have
vanished from the Valley. The Press Club of Kashmir has
been closed. Because of the terror, people who have
been targeted are quietly accepting their fate.
Journalists have frequently been threatened in Kashmir.
Shujat Bukhari, the Editor of Rising Kashmir, was slain by
terrorists in June 2018 as part of a group of over a dozen
Kashmiri journalists killed for their work.