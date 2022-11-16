Terror-Threat Fallout: 5 journalists resign in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 15: New terrorist threats against

journalists in Kashmir have further hushed the ailing

media. At least five journalists from a local daily in

Srinagar have resigned after terrorists' propaganda arm

released a list of over a dozen journalists, accusing them

of being security forces informers.

The threats are being made by The Resistance Front

(TRF), a branch of Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to police. A

First Information Report, or FIR, has been filed under the

anti-terrorism code UAPA, and investigations have

begun.

"The post's content clearly indicates terrorists' and anti-

national elements' goal. They have endangered the lives

of others, particularly journalists, by publicly accusing

them of corruption and threatening their lives. In this

case, a FIR has been filed "said a police officer

According to official sources, a dozen suspects have been

apprehended by police and are being questioned about

their alleged ties to TRF.

"We have identified suspects who are TRF overground

employees (OGWs). The arrests are not directly related

to threats made against media outlets "an officer stated

To avoid trouble, three reporters announced their

resignations on their social media profiles, as terrorists

vowed to target everyone working for three media

outlets in Srinagar.

According to a young reporter working the civic beat, he

was accused of spreading the army narrative. He made

the decision to leave his employment.

"I've been covering civic concerns like water, sewers, and

transportation. So far, I have never reported on the army

or covered any army functions. Despite this, they have

labelled me as an Army informant "explained the

reporter.

There is a dearth of voices speaking out against the

targeting of journalists. Journalist organisations have

vanished from the Valley. The Press Club of Kashmir has

been closed. Because of the terror, people who have

been targeted are quietly accepting their fate.

Journalists have frequently been threatened in Kashmir.

Shujat Bukhari, the Editor of Rising Kashmir, was slain by

terrorists in June 2018 as part of a group of over a dozen

Kashmiri journalists killed for their work.