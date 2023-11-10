Terror-Narco crimes need quality investigation: IGP

Srinagar, Nov 9: The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Thursday directed district and range heads of Kashmir to focus on quality investigation in terror crimes and narco-terror related cases to dismantle terror ecosystem.

Earlier the day, senior IPS officer Birdi took the charge from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar, who had held the post from December 2019.

A police spokesman said an interactive meeting with Deputy Inspector General ranges and District SP's was held by newly joined IGP Kashmir.

The district and range heads of Kashmir Zone were directed by the new IGP to focus on quality investigation in terror crimes and narco-terror related cases to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Birdi stressed upon the officers to ensure the improvement in overall working of Policing at Police Station and sub-divisional level with refinement in record building and investigation.

He stressed upon the officers to make good public relations and focus on people sensitive policing.

“Addressing public grievances should be the top most priority of valley Police besides their operational and crime related commitments,” IGP said.

He stressed upon transparent and efficient Policing with coordination with all sister agencies in the valley.

A 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Birdi served in key positions in J&K including as DIG police, north Kashmir and central Kashmir range.

He was the DIG of central Kashmir when the Union government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

The new IGP Kashmir has served in various capacities during his tenure on central deputation.

Birdi was till recently on central deputation and served as Inspector General, CRPF Jharkhand Sector. He was repatriated to J&K prematurely at the request of the J&K government.