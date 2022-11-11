Terror funding, recruitment module busted in Kupwara, 6 arrested

Kupwara, Nov 10: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday

claimed to have busted a militant fund and recruitment module

in Kupwara district.

In a statement, Kupwara Police along with Army’s 21 RR and

47 RR busted a militancy funding and recruitment module

running in North Kashmir.

The statement reads that after receiving multiple inputs

regarding an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from

Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was

launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual

from general area Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara.

“After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he

along with five other people from different parts of North

Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of

a fake NGO called Islahi Falahi Relief Trust (IFRT) which

claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy

families,” it reads.

It reads that he was actively involved in coordinating the

funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organizing

Ijtema meetings in different villages, where he along with other

members of the NGO would try and lure young people into

Anti-National activities.

“Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices including

Wahid Ahmed Bhat from Kachloo, Langet, and Javed Ahmed

Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals namely

Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore, Bashir Ahmed Mir of

Mundji Sopore and Zubair Ahmed Dar of Cheerkote, who is

Bilal’s cousin, were also actively involved in the module.”

It added that the module was being coordinated by Pakistan

based handlers to aid the operations of Tehreek-e-ul

Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir (TuMJK) in North Kashmir.

“The modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages

and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO

and would collect money by asking for charity and also scout for

potential soft targets as recruits.”

It further reads that the accounts in the NGO’s name were being

used to launder money for the TuMJK. “The group was also

responsible for sticking Anti-national posters around 15th of

August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister to

Baramullah.”

It reads that Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a

Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th

of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers.

“The group was also actively collecting Explosive materials

which is known to be used in IED’s. Bilal and his associates

were receiving instructions from across the border from Dr Shah

Sab@ Manzoor Shah @ Gen Abdullah actually named as

Ghulam Rasool Shah of Hyhama Kupwara, who is a Pakistan

based militant handler, Tariq Peer actually named Mohd Sultan

Peer of Sulkoot Kupwara also a Pakistan based militant handler

Yousaf Baloch one Hamza.”

It further reads that Wahid was the mastermind behind the

recruitment and funding module. “A huge quantity of arms,

ammunition, raw material to prepare IED and incriminating

material has also been recovered from all the apprehended

individuals.”

It added that a case FIR NO: 264/22 under sections 7/25 Arms

Act, 13,18,20,38 UA(P) Act has been registered against all the

individuals in Police Station Kupwara for further investigation

was going on.