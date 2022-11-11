Terror funding, recruitment module busted in Kupwara, 6 arrested

Kupwara, Nov 10: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday
claimed to have busted a militant fund and recruitment module
in Kupwara district.
In a statement, Kupwara Police along with Army’s 21 RR and
47 RR busted a militancy funding and recruitment module
running in North Kashmir.
The statement reads that after receiving multiple inputs
regarding an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from
Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was
launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual
from general area Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara.
“After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he
along with five other people from different parts of North
Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of
a fake NGO called Islahi Falahi Relief Trust (IFRT) which
claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy
families,” it reads.
It reads that he was actively involved in coordinating the
funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organizing
Ijtema meetings in different villages, where he along with other
members of the NGO would try and lure young people into
Anti-National activities.
“Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices including
Wahid Ahmed Bhat from Kachloo, Langet, and Javed Ahmed
Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals namely
Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore, Bashir Ahmed Mir of
Mundji Sopore and Zubair Ahmed Dar of Cheerkote, who is
Bilal’s cousin, were also actively involved in the module.”
It added that the module was being coordinated by Pakistan
based handlers to aid the operations of Tehreek-e-ul
Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir (TuMJK) in North Kashmir.
“The modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages
and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO
and would collect money by asking for charity and also scout for
potential soft targets as recruits.”
It further reads that the accounts in the NGO’s name were being
used to launder money for the TuMJK. “The group was also
responsible for sticking Anti-national posters around 15th of
August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister to
Baramullah.”
It reads that Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a
Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th
of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers.
“The group was also actively collecting Explosive materials
which is known to be used in IED’s. Bilal and his associates
were receiving instructions from across the border from Dr Shah
Sab@ Manzoor Shah @ Gen Abdullah actually named as
Ghulam Rasool Shah of Hyhama Kupwara, who is a Pakistan
based militant handler, Tariq Peer actually named Mohd Sultan
Peer of Sulkoot Kupwara also a Pakistan based militant handler
Yousaf Baloch one Hamza.”
It further reads that Wahid was the mastermind behind the
recruitment and funding module. “A huge quantity of arms,
ammunition, raw material to prepare IED and incriminating
material has also been recovered from all the apprehended
individuals.”
It added that a case FIR NO: 264/22 under sections 7/25 Arms
Act, 13,18,20,38 UA(P) Act has been registered against all the
individuals in Police Station Kupwara for further investigation
was going on.