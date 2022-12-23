Terror Funding Case | NIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K

JAMMU, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other terror groups.

The raids were being held in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in South Kashmir, some areas in North Kashmir and Jammu.

At village Hadigam in Anantnag, sleuths of NIA searched the joint house of Javied Ahmad Sheikh son of late Rashid Ahmad Sheikh, Iqbal Sheikh son of Ahad Sheikh (Govt teacher), Showkat Sheikh son of Mohammad Sheikh (Kiryana shopkeeper), Manzoor Sheikh (Tailor), Amain Sheikh son of Wali Sheikh.

At village Mirhama in Kulgam the NIA searched residences of Bashir Ahmad Padder son of Ali Mohd Padder who is a Punch of Ward- 4.

In Pulwama, NIA raided the house of Numberdar Charsoo in Awantipora and detained Numberdar Abdul Gani Wani and his son Mohammad Imran Wani and took them to police station for questioning.

In Drabgam area of Rajpora village in Pulwama, NIA is conducting a raid at the house of retired ASI Mohammad Ahsan Mir.

The NIA has also detained one person. This person whose name has been withheld was being grilled by the NIA.

“This is a terror funding case and we are taking action on multiple terror groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. They were taking the help of locals in generating funds to spread terror activities across the nation,” the source said.

Earlier, multiple FIRs were lodged by the NIA in this connection. The Friday action was being taken on the basis of those FIRs.