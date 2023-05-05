Terror Funding Case: NIA raids at 16 locations in J&K

Srinagar, May 04: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning carried out raids at several locations across Jammu Kashmir in connection with an ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

An NIA spokesman said that as a part of its crackdown on terror funding in Jammu Kashmir, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on 28th February 2019. NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case (RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI) in Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, on 12th May 2022 against four accused. It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on 5th February 2021,” the statement said.

The searches were conducted at 16 locations, including 11 in District Baramulla in Kashmir valley and the remaining 5 located in District Kishtwar in Jammu region. “Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case,” the statement said.

“NIA investigations claimed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad for purported charitable purposes but were instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.”

“Previous investigations by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI. He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. He had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu,” the statement added.