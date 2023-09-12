Terror attack averted, IED defused

Srinagar, Sep 11: Security forces defused an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) along the national highway in Baramulla district on Monday morning, officials said.

Army said a major terror attack was averted with the recovery of the IED on the busy highway.

Officials said a suspect object was found in the Hanjivera area of Pattan by the security forces during the Road Opening Procedure (ROP), a drill that is executed every day to secure the national highway. Hundreds of vehicles of Army, central armed police forces (CAPFs and VVIPs) use this highway every day.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and the traffic movement on the busy highway was halted,” officials said.

“A Bomb Disposal Squad was also called, and they found the suspect object to be an IED. It was later blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage,” they said.

The traffic on the highway was later restored.

Army said that with the recovery of the IED, a major terror incident was averted.

“#ChinarWarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident on Monday by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Pioneer College, Hanjiwera Bala, Baramulla, the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X, formerly Twitter. It added that the Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.