‘Terror’ and talks in J&K can’t go together: LG Sinha; Says no dialogue possible with Pakistan unless it stops supporting militancy; ‘Will provide 5% more power to Kashmir this winter’   

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Dec 12 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that talks and “terror” can’t go together and the government of India is very clear on its policy against militancy.

Addressing a function at Convention Centre in Jammu, Sinha said the development and peace here is indigestible for the people who made fortunes out of the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Article 370 gave secessionism, militancy, nepotism and large-scale corruption to Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan used to create an eco-system for militancy but Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 in 2019 and ushered a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

“Furthermore, I like to say it loudly from here that terror and talks cannot go together. The GoI is very clear on it and I reaffirm the resolve of the government that no dialogue is possible with Pakistan unless and until it stops supporting militancy,” he said.

He added the fight against terror is in a very crucial stage and it will continue until the last mark of militancy is wiped out from the pious land of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Situation is Jammu and Kashmir has improved very much after the abrogation of Article 370. Record number of tourist footfall has been witnessed and even today hotels of Kashmir are jam-packed,” he said.

LG Sinha was addressing a gathering after launching a documentary “Ehad-E-Kashmir” here today.

He said days are gone when peace was negotiated over deals. “We are working on establishing the peace and destroying the left-over signs of militancy and separatists.”

He also said a handful of people are trying to spread false narratives and misguide the youth.

“These people must remember that Governance should be for the common man and not for the select few elites. We need to ask questions about how families of militants were recruited into the government services earlier. How secessionists were given jobs earlier? Those responsible for such heinous acts must introspect before raising questions on transparent and merit-based recruitments happening now,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function, he said the government will provide 5 per cent more power to Kashmir this winter.

“There will be a 5 per cent increase in power supply in the Valley than the previous year. I am taking a day-to-day report on the power supply,“ he said.