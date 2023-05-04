Terror-accused house demolished in J&K

Reasi (Jammu Division), May 4: District Administration Reasi has demolished the illegal house of a terror accused Mohammad Auraf Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ud-Din Sheikh R/o Baransal Gulabgarh, Tehsil Mahore.

The house was illegally constructed on State land under Khasra No. 602/457/1 at village Baransal Tehsil Mahore.

The entire exercise was conducted in close coordination with District Police and in the presence of independent witnesses as well as locals of the area.

The accused, a Government teacher-turned-terrorist was terminated by the Government when his involvement in two blasts was established by the police.

Earlier, the State land encroached by the accused was retrieved by the District administration in the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the revenue department.

The District administration conducted the entire exercise which started at 1:00 pm and concluded at 6:00 pm in the evening.

Pertinent to mention here that the terror accused was found involved in blast cases in bus at Kadmal near Katra and at Narwal, Jammu.

In this regard, case FIR No. 141 /2022 P/S Katra u/s 13/16/18/20/23 UAPA, 302/307 IPC and 3/5 Explosive Substance Act stands registered at Katra, Reasi and another Case FIR No. 38/2023 P/S Bahu Fort U/S 307 IPC, 3/4/5 E.S. Act & 16/18 UAPA stands registered at Jammu.

The blast at Kadmal near Katra was executed by the Mohammad Auraf Sheikh with sticky IEDs in which 5 persons died and 28 were injured and in twin IED blasts in Narwal area Jammu, 9 persons were injured.