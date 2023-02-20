TECNO POP 7 Pro launched with 10W Type-C charging & 4GB RAM

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, is all set to disrupt the sub-7k smartphone segment yet again with the launch of its latest TECNO POP 7 Pro priced at INR 6799 for 4GB +64GB variant.TECNO believes India is an indispensable entry-level smartphone market, where in every quarter, a significant amount of consumer’s transition and adopt their first smartphones.

In this direction, the brand aims to cater to the rising demand of entry-level smartphones by offering better specifications, hi-tech camera features, reliable and stronger battery, fast charging and trendy design with large display at a competitive price point.

This newest entrant in TECNO’s POP series comes with an in-box 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a mighty 5000 mAh battery. It gives 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time for uninterrupted and hassle-free experience. It is loaded with an advanced 12 MP AI-enabled dual rear camera for superior photography experience.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality devices in the sub 8K segment. With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast charging need especially in Tier 3 cities and towns.

The new smartphone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging. All this is further supported by a 12MP camera and larger display for an immersive viewing experience.” POP 7 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon from 22nd February 2023 onwards.