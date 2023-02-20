TECNO POP 7 Pro launched with 10W Type-C charging & 4GB RAM

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

Tawi: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, is all set to disrupt the sub-7k smartphone segment yet again with the launch of its latest TECNO POP 7 Pro priced at INR 6799 for 4GB +64GB variant.TECNO believes is an indispensable entry-level smartphone market, where in every quarter, a significant amount of consumer’s transition and adopt their first smartphones.

In this direction, the brand aims to cater to the rising demand of entry-level smartphones by offering better specifications, hi-tech camera features, reliable and stronger battery, fast charging and trendy design with large display at a competitive price point.

This newest entrant in TECNO’s POP series comes with an in-box 10W Type C-charger and is powered by a mighty 5000 mAh battery. It gives 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time for uninterrupted and hassle-free experience. It is loaded with an advanced 12 MP AI-enabled dual rear camera for superior photography experience.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality devices in the sub 8K segment.  With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast charging need especially in Tier 3 cities and towns.

The new smartphone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging. All this is further supported by a 12MP camera and larger display for an immersive viewing experience.” POP 7 Pro will be available for sale on Amazon from 22nd February 2023 onwards.

SHARE
Previous articleRecord placements for Batch-2023 of GLIM, Chennai
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR