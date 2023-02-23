Technology and social impact drives John Deere’s 25-year success in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: John Deere continues to innovate, invest, and leverage manufacturing, talent, and India’s supply chain to serve farmers in India and around the world – all designed to enhance farm productivity through technologically advanced products and services.

Mukul Varshney, Director – Corporate Affairs, PR, Media, and Communication said, “Our 25 years journey in India has witnessed a transformation in Indian Agriculture as well. At John Deere we are truly living our Higher Purpose – We run so life can leap forward.”

“Our journey in India began 25 years ago with the introduction of advanced product features such as power steering, oil immersed disk brakes, planetary reduction, force feed lubrication, high torque machines and value-add technologies such as front PTO, perma clutch, AutoTrac, PowrReverser and JDLink,” said Shailendra Jagtap, the managing director. “John Deere continues to innovate and introduce these advanced features in India which are now becoming industry standard. The farmers ’outlook is progressive, and they adapt technologies when they see value and cost benefits.”

Jagtap said Deere remains committed to support the food security mission of the country as well as the changing dietary requirements of the growing populations. He additionally noted that Deere is proud to lead India from subsistence farming to Agri-entrepreneurship.

“Our efforts for a wholistic farm solution and inclusion of women farmers in the farm mechanization journey have been immensely valued by our customers. We see pride in their families as we help women farmers skill themselves and become economically independent”

Ramakant Garg, director, sales, and marketing, said, “We provide John Deere products for a variety of agro-climatic conditions and crop types, and this has been key to our growth in India.

Our product portfolio serves individual farmers, contract farmers and entrepreneurs who are in the business of custom hiring. Our channel is well positioned to serve the farmers through the product life cycle. We are number one in the country on customer satisfaction.”