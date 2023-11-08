Teamwork guides MIET Jammu to huge victory over GDC Paliura

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 8: Brilliant batting display by the duo of Pranav Sharma and Hemaal Gupta, coupled with the superb bowling show by the trio of Dhruv Gupta, Praful Dhar and Ashish Pandita and overall team effort guided MIET Jammu to a huge win by 151 runs over GDC Paloura to enter into the next round of the ongoing Inter-Collegiate Men's T20 Cricket Tournament, being organised by the University of Jammu at varsity ground, here. Batting first, MIET Jammu scored a big total of 219 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Pranav Sharma top scored with magnificent 88 runs, while Hemaal Gupta contributed 45 runs. Dhruv and Ishan Bali scored 19 and 18 runs to the total respectively.

Hafiz took 3 wickets from GDC Paloura, while Abhishek and Rafat claimed one wicket each.

In reply, GDC Paloura bundled out for a paltry total of 68 runs to lose the match by 151 runs. Hafeez top scored with 27 runs, while Rafat contributed 18 runs to the total.

For MIET Jammu, Dhruv Gupta captured 3 wickets, while Praful Dhar, Ashish Pandita and Pranav Sharma claimed one wicket each.