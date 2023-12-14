Team Lalitaditya, KPPL call on Atal Dulloo

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 14: The team of Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organisation and Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) called on Chief Secretary, Sh Atal Dulloo in his office chambers, here today.

The members apprised the Chief Secretary of the activities and achievements of the Organisation with regard to promoting sportspersons and cultural artists in exile.

They said the Organisation will be organising a musical gala in association with Vomedh at Abhinav Theatre on December 17, 2023 before the commencement of the 4th Edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League in the City of Temples soon.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the members for their work with regard to involving youth in sports, cultural and other allied activities and assured them of all help for serving the society.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Organisation apart from holding a good number of cultural events since its inception, has the distinction of organising three editions of cricketing extravaganzas namely KPPL for three consecutive years.

The members of the Organisation who met the Chief Secretary included Rajesh Dhar, Ashish Kachroo, Ankur Bagati and Deepak Raina (Media Advisor), who was the architect behind the grand success of the recently held Legends League Cricket in Jammu.

“We feel privileged to invite all for the cultural event ‘Ralith Milith' to be held at Abhinav Theatre on December 17, 2023. We are going to begin the season with this event, which will be followed by a unique 4th Edition of KPPL,” said the organisers.