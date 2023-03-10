Teachers’ transfers to resume through ATD

Process to complete by April ending

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Mar 09: The School Education Department (SED) has decided to start the reshuffle of the teaching staff of the school prior to the commencement of the new academic session in educational institutions.

The transfers will be done through Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) an online system of transfers introduced by the department some three years ago.

Notably, the transfers were put on hold during the last academic session as the reshuffle was ordered in mid-session which was likely to hamper the academic activities.

In a fresh move, the SED has issued tentative schedule for completion of online transfers-2023.

As per the schedule, the notice for online applications for transfers of General Line Teachers (GLTs), Masters and Headmasters will be issued by the respective Director School Education.

The application for transfers of GLTs and masters can be submitted from March 10 to 25 of 2023 while these files will be processed from March 26 to April 15 of 2023. “The transfer process will be completed by or before April 28,” the notification reads.

Similarly the notice for online transfers of lecturers and principals will be issued by the administrative department for which the candidates can submit their online transfer applications from March 10 to 25 of 2023. “The files will be processed from March 26 to April 15 of 2023 and the transfer process will be completed by or before April 28,” the notification reads.

Notably, the School Education Department (SED) has already decided that no individual transfers will be entertained and the department will not keep the transfer system active for whole academic session.

“The process will be started before commencement of the new class work in schools and our target is to complete the process in a shortest possible time,” the official said.

The SED has made a target to ensure proper Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) is maintained in schools as per the requirement of the students.

Earlier, the advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar emphasised on the rationalisation of teaching staff specially in middle and senior secondary schools.